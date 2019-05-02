Facebook's FTC settlement may include privacy oversight

It appears that Facebook isn't just facing a multi-billion dollar fine from the FTC regarding its mishandling of personal data. The social network may be forced to accept a federally-approved privacy official joining the company as well as creating a privacy oversight committee.

As Politico reports, the Federal Trade Commission is currently negotiating a settlement with Facebook following its investigation relating to the Cambridge Analytica debacle. Facebook is expecting a massive fine, with $3 billion already set aside to pay it, but an acceptance it may go as high as $5 billion. In the grand scheme of things, Facebook can easily stomach such a fine, but a Politico source has revealed the sting in the tail for the social network could be enforced oversight.

Although the settlement is far from final and discussions are ongoing, it's thought the FTC is set to demand a privacy official be appointed at Facebook who is federally approved. The FTC would retain the power to veto anyone Facebook wanted for the role, a role being referred to as an "assessor." What isn't clear yet is the power this assessor would hold within the company.

In addition to the assessor, the FTC is seeking an independent privacy oversight committee be created which would meet on a quarterly basis and produce reports regarding privacy. It's safe to assume these reports would be for review by the FTC and action could be taken if any red flags appeared.

Commenting on the assessor and committee, Marc Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), said, "The additional remedies are not meaningful. Creating an independent office, or an office within Facebook - which by the way, is not independent - does not establish new privacy obligations, nor does it ensure compliance."

Facebook's acceptance of the assessor and review committee will ultimately come down to how much power they wield. Too much, and Facebook's business could be allowed to grow and diversify only at the discretion of others. At the same time, keeping people's personal data safe may require a level of external power Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook's board of directors aren't comfortable with.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.