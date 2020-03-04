Coronavirus outbreak causes some Apple, Facebook products to be in short supply

Several products from Apple and Facebook are in short supply, potentially showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting the global manufacturing system.

According to Bloomberg News, the iPad Pro tablet has limited availability at stores in major cities in the U.S., Australia and Europe.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512 gigabytes of storage and no cellular connectivity is sold out at all Apple stores in the Los Angeles area, the business publication reports. That iPad and some other models are sold out at a number of stores in New York City as well.

Some Apple store employees told Bloomberg that they started noticing reduced iPad Pro inventory in the last week.

The tech giant recenty said that it would not meet its guidance for the March quarter, saying supply shortages would "temporarily" impact revenues globally.

A Bloomberg News review of Facebook’s online store showed the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset with 128 gigabytes of storage as “unavailable” to purchase.

“Like other companies, we’re expecting some additional impact to our hardware production due to the coronavirus,” Facebook told Bloomberg News in a statement. “We’re taking precautions to ensure the safety of our employees, manufacturing partners and customers, and are monitoring the situation closely.”

A growing number of tech companies, including Google and Facebook, have canceled major gatherings scheduled for the coming months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

