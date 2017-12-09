Archaeologists discover ancient tombs in Egypt's Luxor
Tourists photograph an entrance of a newly discovered tomb on Luxor's West Bank
Egyptian excavation workers restore pottery near a new found in a tomb in Draa Abul Naga necropolis on Luxor's West Bank
An Egyptian excavation worker restores funeral furniture found in a newly discovered tombon Luxor's West Bank
Egyptian excavation workers restore a mummy in a newly discovered tomb on Luxor's West Ban
An Egyptian guard stands next to a funeral mural inside a newly discovered tomb on Luxor's West Bank
Egyptian excavation workers guard a wooden statue on display near a new opened tomb
