Zsa Zsa Gabor Husband Files Petition Seeking Paternity of Anna Nicole's Baby Girl

Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, filed legal documents Thursday seeking a DNA test to determine if he is the father of Anna Nicole Smith's baby.

"Today we filed the petition to establish paternity on Prince Frederic's behalf," attorney Christopher Fields said.

Von Anhalt has said he carried on a decade-long affair with the Playboy centerfold and reality TV star, meeting periodically in hotels in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

He joined two other men claiming to be the father of Smith's baby, Dannielynn.

One of the men is attorney Howard K. Stern, whose name appears on the baby's birth certificate. Former Smith boyfriendLarry Birkhead is also waging a paternity challenge.

Von Anhalt, who claims to be 59, is the eighth husband of the oft-married Gabor, 90. The two have been married for more than 20 years.