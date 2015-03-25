Woman Married to 3 Men at Once in Scheme Charged With Polygamy

A suburban Detroit woman who police say was married to three men at once, and scamming them all, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on felony polygamy charges.

Douglas Rice, one of the three husbands, said he met Kyle McConnell on the Internet last summer and married her a few months later in a civil ceremony. According to police, she had a trail of as many as 15 husbands in her past.

"She told me she only had been married once, but I found out I was only one sucker in a bunch," Rice said.

McConnell, 46, was sentenced in April to 22 months to 10 years in prison trying to defraud another husband, Richard McConnell. Prosecutors said she passed bad checks written to Richard McConnell and his family that were drawn on the bank account of yet another husband, Len Battaglia.

"We don't know exactly how many men she has conned, but she has a talent for finding lonely men, marrying them, and stealing their money," St. Clair County sheriff's Detective Tim Donnellon told The Detroit News. "By the time these poor guys would find out what was happening, she would split and move on to the next guy."

Defense lawyer Robert McClellan said, "There are two sides to every story." He declined further comment.

It's an unusual case and there's a lot of information still being uncovered, said Macomb County assistant prosecutor Therese Tobin.

"In polygamy cases, usually it's a man who is married to more than one woman," Tobin said. "In my 12 years here, I don't remember there being a case involving a female polygamist. I haven't even heard of such a case."

A felony polygamy charge carries a maximum of four years in prison.