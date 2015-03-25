Expand / Collapse search
Woman Claiming to Be James Brown's Wife Selects Guardian for Son in Paternity Case

AIKEN, S.C. – The woman who claims to be James Brown's fourth wife has selected a special guardian she wants appointed for her son, the first step toward determining the child's paternity.

A DNA test proving the paternity of Tomi Rae Hynie's son, James Brown II, cannot be done without appointing a special guardian, her attorney, Robert Rosen, said Tuesday.

Brown's trustees have already presented a list of attorneys to serve as the special guardian. Hynie's petition asks that Charleston attorney Stephen M. Slotchiver be appointed.

A message left for Slotchiver wasn't returned Tuesday. A court hearing to appoint the special guardian has been scheduled for later this month, Rosen said.

Last month, Brown's trustees filed a motion asking a judge to order DNA taken from Hynie's son. "Her public position has always been that she has no objection to a DNA test," Rosen said.

Hynie, who was a backup singer for Brown, and the young son were not included in the singer's will. Brown died Dec. 25 in an Atlanta hospital and his body was placed in a crypt at the home of one of his daughters last month.