Last Update March 25, 2015

Witnesses: Israeli Aircraft Hits Car in Northern Gaza; Apparent Target Critically Wounded

By | Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip – An Israeli aircraft hit a vehicle in a missile strike in northern Gaza late Monday, critically wounding a person getting out of the car, witnesses and health officials said.

The witnesses said the wounded man was apparently the target of the Israeli strike. Three bystanders were also hurt, said Dr. Moaiya Hassanain of the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment. Israel often targets suspected militants with airstrikes.

The vehicle was hit in the town of Beit Lahiya near the Israel-Gaza border.