Wild Wolverine Appears in Colorado for First Time Since 1919

Wildlife officials say they've tracked a wild wolverine into Colorado, the first time the animal has appeared in the state in 90 years.

The New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society said Thursday a wolverine that researchers have been tracking since early April has crossed into northern Colorado. It's the first known wolverine in Colorado since 1919.

The Colorado Division of Wildlife confirmed the wolverine's appearance.

Society officials tagged the young male wolverine in Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park. It traveled approximately 500 miles during April and May.

Wolverines are roaming animals that are on the go nearly their entire lives. They were once common across the northern Rocky Mountains but were nearly wiped out by 1930.