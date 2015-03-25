What Will it Take to Get Iraq Back on Track?

Attacks on American soldiers in Iraq continued through the weekend, claiming the lives of three troops in less than 24 hours, the U.S. military said Monday.

Also, four U.S. soldiers were wounded late Sunday after attackers fired a rocket-propelled grenade at their convoy (search) in the town of Ramadi, 60 miles west of Baghdad, during a joint patrol of 3rd Amored Cav Regiment and the 1st of the 24th Infantry. One Iraqi suspect was killed and another wounded in the attack.

The U.S. military also announced the end of a seven-day sweep dubbed Operation Sidewinder, in which 30 Iraqis were killed and 282 detained while 28 U.S. soldiers were wounded. The operation was aimed at rounding up Iraqi regime insurgents. The military said it confiscated ammunition stocks and hundreds of weapons.

When are our leaders, Mr. Bush, Mr. Cheney, Mr. Rumsfield going to realize that we are still in a war and send more troops into Iraq to fight this thing and start treating it like it is another war? Why are there more troops in Kuwait than in Bagdad? How many more soldiers, our young men and women going to have to die before we realize that 50,000 men and women are not enough to keep this peace and put things in order? I have a son in Balad and I want to know why we are leaving our children over there unprotected. I see pictures on the news where one or two of them are just standing in the middle of these crowds like sitting ducks...

Patti Hatch

Las Vegas, NV

All the news media makes sure we all know about the terrible killings in Iraq of our GI's..however, the news media is not reporting some of the good things that are going on,..that have been accomplished. I know for a fact that some very wonderful things are happening and tremendous progress has been made in just a few short weeks. The rebuilding of Germany took years..the rebuilding of Iraq is going at a much faster pace.

Sue P.

We are now seeing that the GWB plans for Iraq is to keep the Iraqi people under American control with the use of the Gun This will allow the major Oil Companies to have complete control of the Iraqi Oil. The main reason for the WAR.

Den

The first thing we should do is to get power back on for all of them. That would show them that we are there to help them. But most of all we (the US) needs to get Saddam. Then, and only then, will all the killing will hopefully stop.

Greg

IN

