What Bush Should Avoid in Final State of the Union

President Bush would do well to not even bring up Iraq in this State of the Union. But alas, that is probably not possible.

My guess is he won't go into the justification for the war again because so many people are just tired of hearing it, which is understandable because Bush tends to say these things in the same way year after year and it begins to sound tedious.

However, we just saw "60 Minutes" last night with Saddam's interrogator who reveals that Saddam told him — during the year the interrogator spent with Saddam Hussein — that he had to convince everyone in the world he had WMD because he was worried Iran would invade if his secret were exposed. And, he didn't think it was a big deal that he didn't have stocks of WMD at the moment he was challenged by Bush because he knew he had the scientists and the program, and he could start stockpiling WMD again when nobody was looking.

Nobody wants to hear that from Bush anymore, even if it is the truth. The left has convinced so many people that everything Bush says is a lie. There seems no point in reiterating the truth only to have it branded a lie again.

But perhaps a reminder of a State of the Union from 10 years ago, well before the George W. Bush invasion of Iraq. It was 1998 and Bill Clinton was president, and he said in part:

"Saddam Hussein has spent the better part of this decade... developing nuclear chemical and biological weapons, and the missiles to deliver them... I say to him you have used WMD before and we're determined to deny you the capacity to use them again."

It's probably better for Bush to just talk about the recent successes, give credit to the troops and General Petraeus and be done with it. Let the Democrats argue that the present success is something to be thrown away with promises of immediate withdrawal from Iraq when a Democrat is president again.

