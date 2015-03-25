Weird Way to Warm Up for a Game

One top-ranked tennis star saw quite a bit more of another player than he'd wanted to at the Nasdaq-100 Open (search) in Miami this past Sunday.

While getting ready for a match, Ivan Ljubicic (search) headed to his locker at the clubhouse when he noticed all his clothes strewn over the floor.

Ljubicic opened the door — and found French player Michael Llodra (search) crouching inside, as unclothed as on the day he was born.

"I saw the door slightly open, so I went to open it and then, shock, complete shock — there was Michael Llodra, naked in my locker!" Ljubicic told the BBC.

"He was looking at me, I was looking at him," Ljubicic continued. "I said, 'What the hell are you doing here?'

"He said: 'I'm trying to focus for my match.'

"I said: 'It's 10 to 10 — you're playing at 10 o'clock!'

"He replied: 'I'm trying to get positive energy from you. You're winning a lot of matches this year.'"

Llodra may have been on to something — he went on to win his doubles match that day, and another one Tuesday before being knocked out of the tournament.

Ljubicic, who also won Sunday before losing on Tuesday, still isn't sure how the 6-foot-3 Llodra was able to fit into the tiny space.

"It's not easy to get in that locker, I'm telling you," said Ljubicic. "He is not a small guy, but very flexible. Very, very flexible."

— Thanks to Out There reader Peter L.

This Doesn't Smell Like Money

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The hunt is on for a turd burglar.

Police in San Diego are searching for a gunman who swiped a bag of poop from a woman out walking her dog.

The woman told police that she was out walking her dog, Misty, on Monday night when a man in his 20s ran up behind her and grabbed the bag she was holding.

When the gunman discovered what was in it, he threw it down in disgust, pointed his gun at the 32-year-old woman and demanded money, San Diego police detective Gary Hassen said.

He then aimed his .22-caliber semiautomatic at Misty and pulled the trigger twice but the gun didn't fire, Hassen said.

The robber ran to a waiting small, silver car and fled the scene, police said.

Stone Statues Sinful, Say Stodgy Statutes

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The Venus de Milo had better wear a top and Michelangelo's David should put on some pants if they're going to be seen at a yard-art business.

Bartholomew County officials told the business near Interstate 65 that it must move cement copies of the classical statues — and about 10 others — out of public view because they are obscene under Indiana law.

"It's not fair to point out our business, and personally, I don't find them offensive," Ginger Streeval, a co-owner of White River Truck Repair and Yard Art, told the Daily Journal of Franklin for a story Wednesday.

Frank Butler, the county's zoning inspector, disagreed.

"They have nudity ... and that should not be in the view of a minor," he said.

Indiana's obscenity law prohibits the display of nudity where children might see it, he said.

The law also stipulates that such material is harmful for minors if, "considered as a whole, it lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors."

The sheriff's department and zoning officials cracked down on the business about 25 miles south of Indianapolis after receiving two complaints about the statues.

But Ken Falk, legal director for the Indiana Civil Liberties Union, said nudity has been part of art for hundreds of years and that using nudity to define obscenity could raise serious constitutional questions.

"Just because something is nude doesn't mean it's obscene," he said. "If that were the case, most Renaissance art would have to be put into back rooms or hidden."

Old Lady Shoots At, Scares Off Robber Half Her Age

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman fought with an intruder in her home and fired two shots at him before he fled with her gun and purse.

Mark Foulk, 44, of Fall Branch, was pulled over by a Sullivan County Sheriff's deputy about 20 minutes later and charged with DUI and speeding.

Authorities at the jail found glass in his pockets and cuts on his hands and a gun and purse in his car. He was then charged with robbery and aggravated burglary.

An intruder broke into the house of Clara Groseclose early Tuesday. She heard a noise downstairs, retrieved a handgun and went to check on it.

Groseclose encountered a man near a broken window, and he demanded money, police said.

She struggled with the man and fired two rounds at him. Police said Foulk had an abrasion on his face that could have come from the muzzle of the gun when it was fired.

The man took Groseclose's gun and purse and fled.

She had a minor cut on her knee from the struggle but was not seriously injured.

Shoplifting Suspect Takes On Bigger Prey

HANAHAN, S.C. — A man arrested for shoplifting wriggled through the glass partition in a police cruiser, drove off and abandoned the car for a lawn service truck before he was eventually stopped, authorities said.

Todd Almas, 34, of North Charleston, was charged by Hanahan police with shoplifting, assault and stealing a police car.

"People who are under arrest are like rats or mice," Hanahan Police Chief Don Wilcox said. "Give them a little hole, and they can get through it."

Police said a man tried to steal some steaks from a grocery store Tuesday when an employee grabbed him and police were called.

The suspect was put in the rear of the unmanned cruiser but managed to slide open the glass partition and slip through, police said.

He drove into neighboring North Charleston where he abandoned the cruiser and hopped into a lawn service truck. The chase ended when the truck jackknifed into a ditch.

Wilcox said police will review the incident internally. He said it is standard practice to secure a cruiser that has a prisoner in back.

Man Thought to Be Much Younger Still Not Flattered

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — When Melvin Ainsworth went for his routine stroll on the Carquinez Bridge, the last thing he expected was to end up with six stitches above his left eye, a swollen lip and a sprained wrist.

Without warning, a Vallejo police officer tackled the 77-year-old Crockett man from behind on Saturday morning, he says.

"They ruined my 227th trip across the bridge," Ainsworth said. "The second half of the trip, I rode in an ambulance."

Ainsworth later learned that a tipster called police to report that a man in his 20s or 30s wearing a San Francisco 49ers jacket was about to jump or had a baby dangling over the edge of the bridge.

Ainsworth was wearing a 49ers jacket — but he was armed only with a camera and he's at least 40 years older.

After he got up, Ainsworth said he told Vallejo police Officer Jeremie Patzer "Mister, you don't know how sorry you're going to be before I'm through with you."

Patzer, 31, who apologized, declined to discuss the incident Tuesday. The department is investigating Ainsworth's complaint, said Lt. Lori Lee, department spokeswoman.

Ainsworth said he has filed a complaint with Vallejo police and met with civil rights attorney John Burris on Tuesday to discuss a possible lawsuit.

Officers said they yelled at Ainsworth to stop, but he didn't respond. The next thing Ainsworth knew, someone knocked him down from behind, Burris said.

"There wasn't anything he did that dictated that kind of use of force," Burris said. "He wasn't acting aggressively in any way. He wasn't running. He's 77 years old. He looks his age."

Compiled by FOX News' Paul Wagenseil.

