To watch "The Talking Points Memo" in the Screening Room click here.

Hi, I'm Bill O'Reilly. Thank you for watching us tonight. Weapons of mass destruction. That's the subject of this evening's Talking Points Memo.

One of the interesting post-war debates is about WMDs. Some war critics are demanding to see them right now. However, these are the same people that wanted to give Hans Blix and his crew more time to find the weapons. So, what's up with that?

It's the usual finding ways to bolster ideology. The anti-Bush people have few avenues left, and the biggest one is the weapons card. Last week President Bush said he still believes the coalition will find Iraq's weapons, and I hope he's right. I don't want to see the USA embarrassed by another intelligence failure. I don't want to see enemies of America call Mr. Bush a liar, and that will definitely happen if no weapons are found.

My point of view separates me from some other Americans who don't want any weapons found and who do want Mr. Bush to be embarrassed. What are we to think of these people? If there are no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, this is very bad news for the country. America loses credibility, people who hate us have more ammunition, there is no question the USA will be damaged in worldwide opinion.

So, again, what do we think about Americans who want their own country to be hurt? It's not freedom of speech, it's attitude, and anti-American attitude that is driven by a loathing for President Bush.

This is a very unpleasant subject. Millions of Americans simply don't like their country. And I don't know how to handle them.

Now, I've stopped putting the anti-American loons on this broadcast because, really, there isn't a discussion, there's only ranting. Kind of feel guilty about that because The Factor wants to hear all rational voices, but I've come to the conclusion that anyone who wants his own country to be damaged is not really rational. It would be like wanting your own family to be hurt.

As Talking Points always says, honest dissent is healthy and good, neurotic anti-Americanism is not. All Americans should strive to know the difference.

And that's The Memo.

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

Time now for "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day"...

NBC journalist Ashleigh Banfield has lashed out against her own network and also Fox News. Speaking at Kansas State University, Ms. Banfield said she was shocked by NBC's gung-ho war coverage. This according to the Reuters News Service.

Ms. Banfield also criticized NBC for hiring radio talk-show host Michael Savage who apparently called Ms. Ashleigh a slut on the air. Very nice. She then went on to say that FNC has merged entertainment with news and she is appalled by that.

An NBC spokesperson said, "Ms. Banfield does not speak for NBC News. We are deeply disappointed and troubled by her remarks." Uh-oh! Could be ridiculous.

--You can watch Bill O'Reilly's Talking Points Memo and "Most Ridiculous Item" weeknights at 8 & 11p.m. ET on the Fox News Channel. Send your comments to: oreilly@foxnews.com