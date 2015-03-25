Washington Railroad Safety Inspectors Nearly Hit by Speeding Train

The Tri-State Oversight Committee, which monitors safety at Metro, says a team of inspectors was nearly hit by a Metro train that appeared to be traveling at full speed.

In a report released Wednesday, the committee said the train appeared to be making no attempt to slow, as required by agency rules. No one was injured.

The incident near Alexandria's Braddock Road Station last month came days after Metro lifted a six-month ban on monitors' access to live tracks. Metro officials acknowledged that the train that nearly hit the inspectors was traveling too fast.

The report identifies several other safety violations and concludes that Metro's safety training is inadequate and that the agency must take immediate action to ensure worker safety.

Metro officials say the agency has increased training and worker oversight and plans new worker safety rules.

