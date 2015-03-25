Expand / Collapse search
Washington D.C. Zoo Shows Off Three Sumatran Tiger Cubs

Associated Press

WASHINGTON – The National Zoo introduced three Sumatran tiger cubs to the public Saturday, more than three months after they were born.

The cubs, two female and one male, had been kept inside since their May 24 birth to bond with their mother. In the last few days, the cubs were introduced to the outdoors to make sure that they could safely get around.

The cubs, which now weigh about 25 to 30 pounds, were also given names on Saturday after a monthlong contest. The male cub was named Guntur, which means thunder in Bahasa Indonesian.

The two females are Melati and Maharani, which mean jasmine and queen respectively.