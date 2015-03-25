Warrants: Police Suspicious of Husband in Nancy Cooper Murder Case

Search warrants suggest that police were suspicious of the story a Cary father told police after his wife was reported missing, and later found dead.

Warrants released Tuesday said Brad Cooper's statements were inconsistent with interviews with family and friends. WRAL-TV reported the warrants reveal police found Nancy Cooper's cell phone and keys inside her home. Relatives had said she always carried her keys for protection.

Bradley Cooper told police his wife went jogging on the morning of July 12 and never came home. Her body was found two days later at a construction site about three miles away.

Brad Cooper has not been named as a suspect, and police have said he has cooperated. The couple lived together with their two young daughters but had been planning a separation.