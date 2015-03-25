War Zone February 9

Saturday, February 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Hosted by War Correspondent Geraldo Rivera

Geraldo Rivera has just returned from what has been called a "tour of terror." Fresh from such troubled countries as Sudan and Somalia, our Fox News War Correspondent asks, "will the United States be forced to fight the War on Terror alone?"

We'll bring you an in-depth report on all the hot spots for terror around the globe and tell you why President Bush has scored a significant policy victory in the way many of these nations view the United States.