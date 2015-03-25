Virginia Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Wife Over Christmas Lights Dispute

A Louisa County man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after an argument over Christmas lights has been sentenced to life in prison.

Louisa Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner sentenced Forrest M. Smythers Jr. on Monday to life plus three years for first-degree murder and felonious use of a firearm, and five years for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say the 54-year-old Smythers shot Dawn Smythers once in the head with a .22 caliber rifle in their home on Jan. 16. Forrest Smythers told investigators that he had wanted to take down their Christmas lights, but that his wife had opposed the idea.