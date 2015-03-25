Violent Jet Landing in Storm Caught on Tape in Germany

A jumbo jet nearly crashed Saturday as it attempted to land in the midst of a tropical storm in Germany, Spiegel Online reported Monday.

The Lufthansa jet, with 137 passengers onboard, struggled through the strong winds of a powerful winter storm to land at Hamburg Airport, Spiegel Online reported. An amateur video captured the dramatic landing.

After skidding along the runway and rocking violently, the pilot was forced to abort the landing. Later, all 137 passengers arrived safely.

Insiders said that the landing was one of the most dramatic incidents in German aviation history.

"It's extreme — I haven't yet seen anything like that at a German airport," Axel Raab, a spokesperson for German Flight Safety told Spiegel Online.

