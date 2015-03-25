Va. Officials Object to Proposed Military Theme Park

The Army is considering a proposal to allow a private developer to build a military theme park that would include "4D" rides and bars including a "1st Division Lounge," local officials said.

The massive entertainment and hotel complex next to a national Army museum could draw more than 1 million people a year but Fairfax County authorities are objecting because of already traffic-clogged roads surrounding the proposed site.

Universal City Property Management III, of Orlando, Fla., submitted the unsolicited proposal for the theme park last year.

"You can command the latest M-1 tank, feel the rush of a paratrooper freefall, fly a Cobra Gunship or defend your B-17 as a waist gunner," according to the proposal, which was obtained by The Washington Post.

County officials have no authority over the Army's decision because the site is federal property. County Supervisor T. Dana Kauffman said he thought the entertainment concept died last year and said he had no interest in turning a military museum into "Disney on Rolling Road."

But the Army notified the county last week it is planning to move the military museum from Fort Belvoir to a site a few miles away that would be large enough for the entertainment complex.

The Army is studying "a visitor destination concept" for the museum, a spokesman said, but provided no details and would not comment on the Universal City proposal.