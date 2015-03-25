USC Trustee Donates $35M to University's Dental School

The University of Southern California dental school has something to smile about.

The school announced Wednesday that USC graduate and trustee Herman Ostrow has donated $35 million to its School of Dentistry. It's believed to be the largest-ever individual donation to a U.S. dental school.

The school has been renamed in Ostrow's honor. The dean says the money will be used to renovate and upgrade school facilities, support research, hire faculty, attract students and fund programs that provide dental service to Los Angeles residents.

Ostrow earned his USC dental degree in 1945 and practiced for 17 years before going into the construction and real estate business.