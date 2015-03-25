USC Football Usher Gets 16 Years for Student's Murder

A former usher for University of Southern California football games has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing a USC film student over a clanging gate.

Deputy District Attorney Kennes Ma says 25-year-old Travion Ford was sentenced Thursday after a jury convicted him in August of second-degree murder for killing Bryan Frost, 23, of Eagle, Idaho, on Sept. 18, 2008.

The altercation started when Frost and two other students passed Ford on a street near campus in the early morning hours, noisily slamming a metal gate.

After Ford yelled at the group, he ran back into his mother's house and grabbed a kitchen knife. Prosecutors said he stabbed Frost in the heart.