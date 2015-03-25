And now the most captivating two minutes in television, the latest from the political grapevine:

Unnecessary Roughness

The politicians are now weighing in on that rowdy Red Sox-Yankees game Saturday night.

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (search) says Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez (search) would have been arrested had he been in New York when he, "[threw] a 70-year-old man to the ground."

Bloomberg says Martinez's actions against Yankees Bench Coach Don Zimmer (search) amounted to, "assault." The video, however, appears to show Zimmer charging Martinez, who stepped aside and then threw Zimmer down.

Zimmer has since tearfully apologized.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Thomas Menino (search) says he believes criminal charges will be filed against some Yankees for, "outright" attacking a Fenway Park bullpen worker who was reportedly cheering on his home team.

Eyewitnesses called the attack "unprovoked," and one police report says after a verbal confrontation, "[Yankees pitcher] Jeff Nelson was observed pushing/grabbing the victim in the chest area at which time both parties fell to the ground where Jeff Nelson began punching and flaring his legs at the victim."

Dean Highlights Kerry’s Positions

The Howard Dean (search) campaign has now identified at least three different positions taken by rival Democratic candidate John Kerry (search) on Iraq.

On October 9, 2002, Kerry said he voted, "for one reason and one reason only: to disarm Iraq of weapons of mass destruction."

On April 3 of this year, Kerry said he voted, "to give the President ... a legitimate threat of force ... to go to the United Nations [with] and form a coalition."

On August 31 Kerry said he voted to, "protect the security of the country ... in a way that defended America's values, that defended the troops."

And then on September 3 Kerry said, "The President didn't need our authorization" to begin with.

Bay Area Home to Liberals

So why did the Bay Area vote 63 to 37 against recalling Gray Davis (search) while the state as whole voted 55 to 45 the other way? In the Bay area, they think it's because they're more educated, and therefore more liberal.

Orville Schell…dean of The School of Journalism at Berkeley…said, "the better educated people are, more often than not, they tend to be more liberal. When you live in a beautiful place, which the whole Bay Area is, you draw people for whom ... the idea of preservation, moderation, of walking a little more softly, is important. And I think that creates a kind of liberal mind-set."

Or as 36-year-old Sydney Webster of Oakland, a self-described hair color diva put it, "We're more up on the issues."