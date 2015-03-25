University Fires Alabama Professor Charged With Murder

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is firing the biology professor charged with murdering three colleagues earlier this month.

University spokesman Ray Garner confirmed Friday that the school is in the process of terminating the employment of Amy Bishop.

While her job status was initially unclear after the shootings on Feb. 12, Garner says Bishop was retroactively suspended without pay since that day.

Bishop is jailed without bond on one count of capital murder and three attempted murder charges. Besides the three colleagues who were killed, she is accused of shooting three more co-workers during a faulty meeting.

An attorney is laying the groundwork for an insanity defense.