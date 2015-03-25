U.S. Military Kills 7 Suspected Insurgents Planting Roadside Bomb in Iraq

The U.S. military says it has killed seven suspected insurgents trying to plant a roadside bomb in northern Iraq.

Military officials say troops fired on the suspects as they tried to bury the bomb alongside a road between Samarra and Tikrit.

But Iraqi police in Samarra say those killed Wednesday were civilians who were trying to repair their car.

The U.S. military says an airstrike later destroyed the car after rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, homemade explosives and land mines were found inside.