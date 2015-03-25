U.S. Airman Nabbed on Child Porn Charge

An Air Force computer security specialist has been indicted on a federal charge of producing child pornography (search).

Tech Sgt. Erik Dean Rabes (search), 44, is assigned to the U.S. Strategic Command (search) at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha. The unit oversees the nation's nuclear arsenal and is responsible for defending U.S. interests in space.

Rabes was indicted Tuesday. He has been jailed since April on a related charge of sexual assault of a child.

The indictment accused him of enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing a visual image of that conduct in November 2000, while stationed at Colorado Springs, Colo.

Air Force officials were cooperating with civilian authorities in the investigation, said Army Lt. Col. Randi Steffy, a spokeswoman for Rabes' unit. She said she couldn't confirm whether military computer had been used in any of the alleged activities.

A military investigation could lead to additional charges.