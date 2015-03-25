Two Cows Escape Farm in Massachusetts, Walk Five Miles to New Hampshire

Two wayward cows decided to abandon their Massachusetts farm and walk at least five miles into New Hampshire, generating 911 calls from drivers.

Nashua Deputy Fire Chief Michael O'Brien said he and his partner spent 45 minutes with ropes in hand trying to chase down the cows Tuesday, WMUR reported.

One of the adolescent heifers was finally captured, found up to her neck in mud.

The farmer's daughter and son-in-law in Dunstable, Mass., are still searching for the second cow.