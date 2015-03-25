Two Charged in Shia LaBeouf Accident With Giving False Information

Two people involved in an accident that injured actor Shia LaBeouf were charged Monday with giving police false information about the wreck.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Monday it filed one misdemeanor count apiece for Herbert Simon, 22, and Kimberly Bent, 21. A spokeswoman for Los Angeles District Attorney Steve Cooley's office said Bent told police after the crash that she was driving, but that investigators suspect Simon was behind the wheel.

The charges stem from a July accident in West Hollywood that left LaBeouf's hand mangled, an injury that was written into script for the "Transformers" sequel that the actor was filming at the time.

LaBeouf was initially arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, but prosecutors announced Thursday that there was insufficient evidence to file a formal charge. Sheriff's officials say the actor exhibited signs of being impaired during the early morning accident, and could lose his license for not submitting to a breathalyzer exam.

Attorney Michael Norris said last week that LaBeouf, 22, was pleased to not be facing a criminal case and that he is confident the actor's license will not be suspended.

Investigators had previously determined that LaBeouf was not at fault for the wreck. Simon has already been issued a traffic citation for failing to stop at a red light in connection with the crash.

There is no arraignment date scheduled for Simon and Bent, and no further charges were expected. It could not be immediately determined Monday whether either of them had retained an attorney.