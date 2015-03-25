Twin Sisters Charged After Taking Topless Photos in Front of 5-Year-Old

Twin sisters were charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday after taking topless photos in front of a 5-year-old boy.

Pam and Penny Crane, 29, are accused of snapping topless pictures in front of the child, a relative of the sisters.

The women were wearing thong underwear and hosiery, while the 5-year-old appeared in some of the photos and may have snapped one of the two sisters topless, Lt. Jeff Johnston said.

"Why they would take those pictures, I have no idea," said Sheboygan County district attorney Joe DeCecco, who called the case creepy. "But then to go one step further and to be exposing their breasts to the child and buttocks to the child."

A drug store turned the photos into police after developing the film from a disposable camera.

Pam Crane admits she took a photo to send to her boyfriend, but denied that she and her sister were topless.

"I took one sexy picture to send my boyfriend, he's in Vegas," Crane said. "None of us were topless."

Authorities said the sisters wouldn't be charged if they didn't have the pictures.

The sisters never forced the child to touch them inappropriately, police said, but the Department of Social Services was notified as a precaution.