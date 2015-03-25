Trump: I've Never Changed Barron's Diaper

Babyhood is a rather pristine experience for baby and papa Trump: 10-week-old Barron Trump has a bright-white nursery and the Donald hasn't changed a single diaper.

"I would never ask to change him," Donald Trump told the New York Post for Monday editions. "Melania probably wouldn't let me. I'd just do it wrong."

Trump's diaper-changing skills are certainly questionable, since he has no memory of providing such help with his other four children from his two previous marriages.

"I would say I have," the 59-year-old real-estate developer said from the baby's suite, which contains gilded mirrors and marble baths. "But I can't remember when."

Trump married Melania Knauss, a model and commercial actress, in January 2005.

Trump said he takes care of Barron for a few hours each morning, reading him an unusual selection of stories.

"I read the papers," he said.

Trump, star of NBC's "The Apprentice," said his son's temperament matches the nursery's calm color scheme.

"He's a cool cucumber," he said. "He's got his mother's personality."

The season finale of "The Apprentice" was to air Monday night.

