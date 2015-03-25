Truck Accident Kills 20 in Southern India

A truck carrying mangos toppled over in southern India on Monday, killing 20 workers riding on board to unload them, police said.

Ten other workers were injured in the accident in the Krishna region of the southern Andhra Pradesh state, said Murgesh Kumar Singh, the district superintendent of police.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The mangos were being transported to the trading hub of Vijayvada.

Road accidents kill thousands of people every year in India. Most are blamed on reckless driving, aging vehicles and poor roads.

