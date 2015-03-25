Trooper Kills Ex-Wife, Shoots Self Near Court

A former state trooper killed his ex-wife, wounded her divorce lawyer and then shot himself Wednesday outside the courthouse where they were to appear for a hearing, law enforcement officials said.

Police did identify the people involved, but Hartford Hospital (search) listed retired trooper Michael Bochicchio Jr. in critical condition. A woman identified by police as Bochicchio Jr.'s ex-wife, Donna, was pronounced dead on the top deck of a parking garage behind Middletown Superior Court.

An investigator, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation was still underway, confirmed that Bochicchio was the shooter.

"There does not appear to be any shooter that we are looking for other than the people involved," said state police Sgt. J. Paul Vance (search).

Attorney Julie Porzio, who represented Donna Bochicchio (search), was listed in stable condition.

The Bochicchios' divorce case had been underway since 2003, court officials said. The status of the case was not immediately clear; police seized the file immediately after the shooting.

Bochicchio also served as a contract federal court security officer, U.S. Marshal John Bardelli said.

Paul Tofil said he was working at an auto shop just below the parking deck when he heard about eight gunshots, then a pause, and another shot. He said he thought someone was shooting off fireworks or trying to scare pigeons, until a man yelled for someone to call the police.

"This happened 30 yards away," he said. "It freaked me out. I couldn't believe it."

The court resumed normal operations by afternoon, court spokeswoman Rhonda Stearley-Hebert said.

Middletown is about 20 miles south of Hartford.