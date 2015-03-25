Trial Starts for Ex-Nurse Charged With Killing Boy, 11

A homicide trial has begun for a former visiting nurse accused in the morphine death of an 11-year-old central Pennsylvania boy with cerebral palsy.

Joy O'Shea Woomer, 50, is on trial in Lancaster County Court.

She's charged in the September 2002 death of 11-year-old Brent Weaver.

Assistant District Attorney Randall Miller said Woomer injected the East Hempfield Township boy with a lethal dose of morphine.

Defense attorney Christopher Patterson says there was no reason for Woomer, a nurse who had never cared for the child before that night, to kill the boy.

Testimony in the case is expected to continue for at least a week.