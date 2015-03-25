Expand / Collapse search
January 13, 2015

Trial Delayed Until January for U.S. Suspect in Slain British Coed Case

ROME – The trial of an American woman accused in the slaying of her roommate in Italy has been postponed until January.

The trial had been scheduled to open next week. Lawyers said Tuesday a judge ordered a delay until Jan. 16 to give court officials more time to put together documentation.

Seattle student Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito are on trial on charges of murder and sexual violence in the 2007 slaying of British student Meredith Kercher. The two deny wrongdoing.

Last month, a judge convicted Rudy Hermann Guede, of Ivory Coast, on the same charges and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Guede, who also denied any wrongdoing, was tried separately under a fast-track procedure.