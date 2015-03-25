Topics: Nov. 2

Join host Brit Hume and FOX's Team Washington weekdays at 6 p.m. ET for "Special Report" — Find out what's happening inside the Beltway and on the world stage.

• Tempers are still high in the Senate after Minority Leader Harry Reid (search) invoked a rarely used rule forcing the Senate into a closed, secret session. Were Republicans really stalling the investigation into Iraqi intelligence? Or was this really a stunt by the Democrats to change the subject back to Iraq? Major Garrett looks into the dynamics of the closed session.

• Then, the Senate Intelligence Committee is looking into what officials actually said about Iraqi intelligence leading up to the war. Was it accurate or overstated? Jim Angle takes a look.

• Plus, President Bush's pick for the Supreme Court, federal appeals court judge Samuel Alito (search), is on Capitol Hill meeting individually with five different Senators today. Brian Wilson has a report.

• And Samuel Alito has been a federal appeals court judge for the last 15 years with quite a record to analyze. He has ruled on cases covering abortion, First Amendment (search) and other constitutional issues. Megyn Kendall starts looking at this extensive record, which will soon come under scrutiny on the road to confirmation.

• As violence in Iraq continues, correspondent Bret Baier speaks with the director of operations for the Army about increased IED use by Iraqi insurgents, troop rotation and the state of the Army.

• Also, Prince Charles (search) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall spend the day at the White House with President and Mrs. Bush. It is the first foreign visit by Camilla, and royal watchers are looking closely to see how she does. Correspondent James Rosen becomes our own royal watcher today.

• And, many presumed 2008 presidential candidates have been spending a lot of time in Iowa lately. But with the election three years off, isn't it a little early? Perhaps not, reports Steve Brown.

About the Show

Anchored by Washington news veteran Brit Hume, "Special Report with Brit Hume" provides an in-depth look at the day's news and offers a daily topical discussion of political issues impacting the nation.

Hume serves as host to key newsmakers, political pundits and FOX News contributors exchanging views about political matters from taxes and Social Security to international affairs and the political scandal of the day.

Hume brings a historical perspective to the political scene that is rarely rivaled. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he has covered the policies, procedures and players in the national game called politics for more than 30 years. The Baltimore Sun referred to him as "the very personification of the political establishment."

Each program features a two-minute segment called The Grapevine, which reels off the latest outrageous news nuggets, political poll results and in-the-Beltway gossip that viewers will not see on any other news program. The New York Daily News describes The Grapevine as a must see that, "will make you sound smart around the water cooler… the next day."

FOX News' Team Washington provides live reports from the White House, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court and key federal agencies. Seasoned correspondents explore political hot spots, races and legislative battles being waged around the nation and abroad.

Hume wraps up each program with a lively roundtable discussion featuring Mara Liasson of National Public Radio, Fred Barnes of The Weekly Standard and Mort Kondracke of Roll Call.

