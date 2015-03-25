Topics & Guests for January 3

Weekdays at 3 p.m. in the East and high noon in the West!

The news begins anew with "Studio B"...

Rescuers are "very discouraged" as they continue to search for 13 men trapped in a West Virginia mine. Team FOX is live with the latest.

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's daytime show "Studio B."

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers.

Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an e-mail at studiob@foxnews.com.

"Studio B with Shepard Smith" is one of the reasons that FOX News Channel is the most watched news network in daytime.

Note: Topics subject to change