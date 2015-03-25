Topics & Guests for December 15

Weekdays at 3 p.m. in the East and high noon in the West!

The news begins anew with "Studio B"...

Sunnis, Kurds and Shiites turn out in high numbers to vote in Iraq's historic parliamentary elections. If all goes well, U.S. officials hope the vote will set the stage for a troop reduction in Iraq. We'll get reaction from Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Then, what are the projected trends of 2006? We'll ask Gerald Celente, director of the Trends Research Institute.

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's daytime show "Studio B."

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers.

Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an e-mail at studiob@foxnews.com.

"Studio B with Shepard Smith" is one of the reasons that FOX News Channel is the most watched news network in daytime.

Note: Topics subject to change