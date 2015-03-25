Topics & Guests for December 14

Weekdays at 3 p.m. in the East and high noon in the West!

The news begins anew with "Studio B"...

In his fourth speech outlining the strategy for victory in Iraq, President Bush touts Thursday's election as a milestone for the Iraqi people and describes how 2005 has been a historic year for the Middle East. We'll get reaction from Juan Williams, senior national correspondent for NPR.

Then, it's been more than three months since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast region and the road to recovery is still a long one. We'll get an update on America's Challenge from Don Powell, coordinator of federal support for Gulf Coast recovery and rebuilding.

Plus, coffee houses, sub shops, fast food joints — it seems like there's a tip jar on every counter these days. So who should you tip? And how much? We'll ask Leigh Gallagher, senior editor of Smart Money magazine.

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's daytime show "Studio B."

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers.

Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an e-mail at studiob@foxnews.com.

"Studio B with Shepard Smith" is one of the reasons that FOX News Channel is the most watched news network in daytime.

Note: Topics subject to change