Topics for Saturday, December 4

After 21 years as anchor of the "NBC Nightly News" Tom Brokaw (search) signed off this week. CBS News' Dan Rather (search) will step down as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" in March, 2005.

What do the departures of Tom and Dan mean in a changed media environment?

Plus, what's the proper use of information in a time of war? Is the U.S. military crossing a line in Iraq and elsewhere by enlisting the press in "psychological operations" campaigns? Is it essential to use the media as we wage the War on Terror?

Then, in our "Quick Takes on the Media" segment:

• NBC and CBS plan a legal counterattack against the FCC (search) over indecency standards.

• The governor of Maryland has banned officials in the state from talking with two journalists from the "Baltimore Sun (search)" newspaper.

