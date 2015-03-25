Topics and Guests, Sept. 23

Jim Angle reports: President Bush addresses the U.N. and asks leaders from around the world to help build a democracy in Iraq. He explains the primary goal is self-government by people in Iraq and the process will be ‘neither hurried nor delayed.’

Steve Harrigan reports: U.S. Marines hand control of Najaf (search) over to a brigade of Spanish-led troops. Meanwhile U.S. forces assemble an Iraqi army of 30,000 to 40,000 troops.

Carl Cameron reports: Democratic presidential hopeful Howard Dean (search) speaks to thousands of supporters in Massachusetts and questions the policies of President Bush.

Bret Baier reports: An Air Force airman who had worked at the U.S. prison camp for suspected terrorists at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base is charged with espionage and aiding the enemy — charges that could carry the death penalty.

Brian Wilson reports: Comments made by Sen. Kennedy (search) about President Bush (search) and the war in Iraq generate heat in the Capitol. We’ll have the details.

