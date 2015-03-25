Topics and Guests, Sept. 11

President Bush and first lady Laura Bush pay tribute to the heroes of 9/11. It has been two years since the blasphemous terror attacks shocked the nation, and the world. What advancements have been made in the war on terror (search)?

James Rosen reports: Moments of silence are held across the country to mark the day that more than 3,000 people lost their lives. At Ground Zero (search), 200 children whose relatives were among the thousands who died each read 14 victims' names in the main morning ceremony.

Jim Angle reports: The State Department (search) issues a worldwide caution reminding of a continual terrorist threat to U.S. citizens.

Jennifer Griffin reports: Israel’s Security Cabinet decides to expel Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (search), but not immediately. Will Israel go forward without the support of other countries, including the United States.

Is Peace just a notion of the past, will large-scale violence rock the Middle East (search)? We’ll have the breaking details.

Bret Baier reports: Two U.S. military vehicles come under fire by rocket-propelled grenades in Iraq. Get the details.

Carl Cameron reports: Is there any validity to the latest ‘Dean-Wesley in 2004’ rumor floating around? Might retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark (search) be a running mate for the Democratic front-runner Howard Dean (search)?

Major Garrett reports: Is the Los Angeles Times playing favorites in the California gubernatorial race? We’ll have the story.

Details on those stories and more on Special Report with Brit Hume.

— Guests and topics are subject to change