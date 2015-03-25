Topics and Guests: October 4

Get "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET!

It's the highest volcano alert since 1980 at Mount St. Helens (search). Just how dangerous is the situation tonight? We'll take you to the scene.

And, will the vice presidential debate (search) impact the election results in November? Geraldine Ferraro, former vice presidential candidate and FOX News contributor, and Marc Racicot, Bush-Cheney campaign chairman, join the debate.

The lies, the phone calls and the physical evidence: The prosecution thinks their case buries Scott Peterson (search). Can Peterson's lawyers dig him out? We'll investigate on tonight's edition of "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren."

