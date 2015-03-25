Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Topics and Guests, June 30

By | Fox News

Join Host Brit Hume and Team Fox weekdays at 6 p.m. EDT for "Special Report" -- Find out what's happening inside the Beltway and on the world stage.

Stay with us for the latest news out of Iraq, as the new government starts out on the road to democracy.

Saddam Hussein's (search) fate now lies in the hands of the brand new Iraqi government. How will they proceed? We'll have answers.

Details on those stories and much more on Special Report with Brit Hume at 6 p.m. ET.

— Guests and topics are subject to change