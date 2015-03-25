Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Topics and Guests for Wednesday, Nov. 19

By | Fox News

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

A day after law enforcement officials scour Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch, FOX News confirms that an arrest warrant for the pop star has been issued
Roger Friedman, Foxnews.com columnist
Gloria Allred, attorney
Ken Padowitz, former prosecutor
Geoffrey Nathan, criminal defense attorney

What does it take to make it into the White House?
David Mark, editor in chief of Campaigns and Elections magazine

Be sure to tune into The Big Story with John Gibson ... weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.

Topics and guests subject to change.