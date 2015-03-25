Topics and Guests for Wednesday, Nov. 12

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Today:

• At least 25 people — 17 Italians and eight Iraqis — were killed Wednesday when a truck bomb ripped through Italian paramilitary police headquarters in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah (search).

Handing over power to the Iraqis is proving to be a major thorn in the side of the White House. But do members of the Iraqi Governing Council trust Paul Bremer enough to work with him? That's the Big Question for Entifadh Qanbar of the Iraqi Governing Council.

• There is a lot of talk about four federal judgeships on the Senate floor Wednesday night. What's at stake over the next 30 hours on Capitol Hill? That’s the Big Question for Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

• There's always been a deep divide between liberals and conservatives. But lately, the divisions seem to be getting deeper and the liberals are digging in just as hard as conservatives. But will liberal hardliners hurt Democrats in the next election? That’s the Big Question for New York Times’ writer Nicholas Kristof.

• The Secret Service is anticipating a nightmare, protecting President Bush during his trip to London next week. It wants areas around the president shut down. Should Scotland Yard quarantine anti-Bush protestors? That’s the Big Question for Tam Dalyell, Labour minister of parliament.

• Some critics of the war with Iraq say we should've contained Saddam Hussein instead of going to war. But, a new study claims that containing Iraq would've been more expensive than going to war and more Iraqis would've lost their lives continuing to live under the brutal dictator. Why is war in Iraq cheaper than containment? That’s the Big Question for Professor Steven Davis of the University of Chicago Graduate Business School.

All of that... and more on The Big Story With John Gibson at 5 p.m. ET.

Note: All guests and topics subject to change