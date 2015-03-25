Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Topics and Guests for Wednesday,

Dec. 11

Sen. Trent Lott, R-Miss., is in hot water and his critics are only turning up the fire. They're fuming over comments by the Mississippi senator — one of the most powerful Republicans in the nation — that seem to condone segregation. No matter how many times Lott apologizes, those words seem to keep coming back to haunt him

• Rep. Harold Ford, D-Tenn.

• Ed Rogers, Republican consultant

After months of hearings, Congress completes a report on intelligence failures leading up to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

• Rep. Porter Goss, R-Fla.

The White House is strongly implying that it would use nuclear weapons if Saddam Hussein launched a chemical or biological attack. On the other hand, the Navy has allowed a ship filled with North Korean missiles to deliver those weapons to Yemen. Are we selectively enforcing our weapons policies, or is this apples and oranges?

• Joseph Cirincione, director of the Nonproliferation Project

The Supreme Court considers a case that boils down to a battle between state laws making it illegal to burn a cross and free speech

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

New York City is about to ban smoking just about anyplace with employees, including bars

• Chris Buckley, author of Thank You for Smoking

More than 15,000 men have played Major League baseball. Pete Rose has more hits than any of them, but he's not allowed in the Hall of Fame because he violated the Kenesaw Mountain Landis rule by betting on baseball games. Now that ban might be coming to an end

• Kevin Kennedy, FOX Sports baseball analyst

