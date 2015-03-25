Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Topics and Guests for Thursday, September 5

By | Fox News

Here's a review of what was on the rundown for Thursday, September 5:

Defense and prosecution rest in the case of two Florida boys accused of murdering their father
• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst
Ted Williams, defense attorney
Marc Garber, former prosecutor

Jurors in the David Westerfield trial ask to review testimony from two key prosecution witnesses
Mark Mazzarella, San Diego trial attorney

President Bush says we have all the evidence we need to after Saddam Hussein
• Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.
Hussin Ibish, American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee
Marc Ginsberg, former U.S. ambassador to Morocco

PETA's new ad campaign is pitting the obese against the airlines
Dan Matthews of PETA
Victoria Jones, radio talk show host

Note: Topics subject to change