Topics and Guests for October 30

We're coming to you LIVE from the heartland this Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET!

Former Ohio congressman and host John Kasich covers the stories that touch our entire nation.

Here's a preview of some of the stories we're working on for this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 30:

We'll have all of the late-breaking developments in the final days of the campaign. Top political analysts and experts on election law (search) will join "Heartland."

Plus, an interview with Carmen bin Laden, a former sister-in-law of Usama bin Laden who will tell us what she remembers of Usama and what she makes of this latest taped threat from the leader of Al Qaeda. (search)

That and much more!

Be sure to watch "Heartland" this Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 4 a.m. ET.

— All topics and guests subject to change.