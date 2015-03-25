Topics and Guests for October 28

Oct. 28:

President Bush and Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry are on the attack, blasting each other over what each sees as a wrong approach to the War on Terror

• Tad Devine, Kerry-Edwards senior campaign adviser

• Mary Matalin, Bush-Cheney senior campaign adviser

Palestinian officials say Yasser Arafat is in "very serious" condition, slipping in and out of consciousness

• Michael O'Hanlon, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution

The Boston Red Sox finally put Babe Ruth to rest as they sweep the Cardinals to win their first World Series title in 86 years

• Stan McNeal of The Sporting News

It's a breathtaking new discovery... scientists say they've found the remains of a human dwarf species, marooned for thousands of years on a remote Indonesian island

• Dr. Bernard Wood, an anthropologist from George Washington University

