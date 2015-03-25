Topics and Guests for November 24

Nov. 24

Wisconsin hunter Chai Vang says he didn't fire the first shot during a dispute that resulted in the deaths of four people

• Bill Majeski, former NYPD detective

Scott Peterson case latest

• Glen Jonas, criminal defense attorney

• Steven Clark, former Sacramento D.A.

Holiday travel headaches

• Janet Libert, editor of "Executive Travel Sky Guide" magazine

There's a new audiotape said to be from Iraq's most wanted terrorist Abu Musab al Zarqawi

• Retired Army Brig. Gen. Nick Halley

About the Show

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's daytime show "Studio B."

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers.

Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an e-mail at studiob@foxnews.com.