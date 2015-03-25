Topics and Guests for May 17

The cost of crude hitting another eye-popping record. It could cripple America’s business. Are we looking down the barrel of a crude oil crisis? And what’s being done to solve it? Phil Flynn, vice president of Alaron Trading, and Brenda Buttner, host of Bulls & Bears, weigh in.

India's change of leadership causing markets there to plummet. What's the fallout here? We'll talk to our market experts: Conal Saturno-Sanjana, vice president of Auerbach Grayson & Co.; FNC business contributor Stuart Varney; Bert Dohman, of Bert Dohman's Wellington Letter.

Discovery of sarin (search) gas in Iraq. What does this mean moving forward? We'll talk to retired Lt. Col Oliver North, host of War Stories.

Sept. 11 commission (search) reconvenes in New York City this week. Many involved directly in the 9/11 rescues and those on the front lines will testify. What are families hoping to learn? We'll talk to a few people who lost loved ones that day.

Homosexual couples legally wed today in Massachusetts, but what about legally in the workplace? Do companies, in other states, have to give these gay couples the same health benefits as heterosexual couples? Robert Webb, partner in the law firm Nutter McClennen & Fish, says no. But what does FNC legal contributor Lis Wiehl think?

About the Show

More than just facts and figures, "Your World with Cavuto" gets to the heart of the matter with in-depth reporting from Dagen McDowell, FOX Business correspondent, and analysis from our FOX Business News All-Stars:

• Terry Keenan, host of Cashin' In

• Brenda Buttner, host of Bulls & Bears

• David Asman, host of Forbes on Fox